KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/24/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Homer Police Department is hosting another women’s self defense course this Sunday March 26, after a class last fall saw an outpouring of interest from women across the Kenai Peninsula; This week, representatives from many local Kenai Peninsula organizations got together to discuss the gaps in public transportation in the region, and what can be done to fill them.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
