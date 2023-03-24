Friday Evening 03/24/23

The Homer Police Department is hosting another women’s self defense course this Sunday March 26, after a class last fall saw an outpouring of interest from women across the Kenai Peninsula; This week, representatives from many local Kenai Peninsula organizations got together to discuss the gaps in public transportation in the region, and what can be done to fill them.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

