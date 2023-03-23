© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 03/23/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The Homer Police Department is hosting a series of presentations for parents this spring to raise awareness about youth safety and etiquette online — from preventing sexual exploitation, to stalking and cyber-bullying; and for the first time in five years, Pier One Theatre, Homer High School’s choral program and a community orchestra are coming together to put on “Newsies,” the musical, this weekend.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
