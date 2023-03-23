© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 03/23/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

It can be difficult for family and caregivers to understand the experience of impaired ability to remember, think or make daily decisions, but a virtual dementia tour seeks to bridge the divide by putting people in the shoes of someone experiencing dementia; and scientists last week warned that two Aleutian volcanoes were at a heightened risk to erupt following a series of high-intensity earthquakes nearby.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney