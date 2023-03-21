© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/21/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Alaska Marine Highway System and the state Department of Public Safety announced the renewal of a ride-along agreement for Alaska State Troopers earlier this month; the flood service area for the Seward area will soon have a full-time manager; and Janette Bower has accepted the position of city manager of Soldotna and will start on May 15, according to the city.

Hope McKenney
