Tuesday Evening 03/21/23

The Alaska Marine Highway System and the state Department of Public Safety announced the renewal of a ride-along agreement for Alaska State Troopers earlier this month; the flood service area for the Seward area will soon have a full-time manager; and Janette Bower has accepted the position of city manager of Soldotna and will start on May 15, according to the city.

