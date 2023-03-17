© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/17/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Dedicated volunteers and advocates in Homer are working to promote food access in the community through the local food pantry and statewide food security initiatives; oil and gas company Hilcorp is expanding one of its drilling pads on the southern Kenai Peninsula; and the 29th Annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament is still on as planned for Saturday — at least for now.

