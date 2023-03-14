© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/14/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Seven Kenai Peninsula schools are on the hunt for a new principal, including Chapman Elementary in Anchor Point, Seward Elementary and the Susan B. English School in Seldovia; the nonprofits Hospice of Homer and Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska are putting on four events in Homer this week to raise awareness and provide support for residents with Alzheimer’s disease, and related disabilities, and their caregivers; and the borough-contracted engineering group assessing a 1,000-acre plot west of Cooper Landing has settled on a master plan for the public land development that proposes recreation, material extraction and a housing subdivision.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney