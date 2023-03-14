Tuesday Evening 03/14/23

Seven Kenai Peninsula schools are on the hunt for a new principal, including Chapman Elementary in Anchor Point, Seward Elementary and the Susan B. English School in Seldovia; the nonprofits Hospice of Homer and Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska are putting on four events in Homer this week to raise awareness and provide support for residents with Alzheimer’s disease, and related disabilities, and their caregivers; and the borough-contracted engineering group assessing a 1,000-acre plot west of Cooper Landing has settled on a master plan for the public land development that proposes recreation, material extraction and a housing subdivision.

