KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 03/09/23

By Simon Lopez
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Walgreen's reverses decision and restricts access to the abortion pill mifepristone in Alaska, following pushback from the state’s attorney general; and with spring around the corner, snowmelt will soon be rushing into Kachemak Bay and Cook Inlet from streams and rivers along the Kenai Peninsula. The mixing of fresh and saltwater makes Kachemak Bay one of the most diverse estuaries in Alaska, stretching along 320 miles of shoreline.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
