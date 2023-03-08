© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 03/08/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Walgreen's reverses decision and restricts access to the abortion pill mifepristone in Alaska, following pushback from the state’s attorney general; and with spring around the corner, snowmelt will soon be rushing into Kachemak Bay and Cook Inlet from streams and rivers along the Kenai Peninsula. The mixing of fresh and saltwater makes Kachemak Bay one of the most diverse estuaries in Alaska, stretching along 320 miles of shoreline.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith