© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/06/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

An estimated 675 Kenai Peninsula students got a chance to get out on the ice with fishing rods and bait last week, as part of the Department of Fish and Games' Salmon in the Classroom' program; in an unprecedented move, Fish and Game closes the early and late King salmon runs to sport fishing —- also shutting down the beleaguered Cook Inlet east side set-net fishery; and a sled dog who was lost after an accident on the Seward Highway has been found.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith