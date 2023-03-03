Friday Evening 03/03/23

The Homer High School Boys Nordic Ski Team won the Division II State Championships in Anchorage over the weekend, and the Homer girls team placed second; Alaska is sending food aid to Ukraine in the form of Alaskan seafood; and a proposed set-net permit buyback bill introduced by State Sen. Jesse Bjorkman could bail out Cook Inlet east side commercial set netters from the fishery that's seen reduced harvests and closures for years.

