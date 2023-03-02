© 2023 KBBI
Thursday Evening 03/02/23

By Corinne Smith
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Alaska Board of Fisheries passed some restrictions on the controversial and lucrative Area M fishery, but it’s far short of what Y-K Delta residents were hoping for, after record low chum and king runs the last three years. And as KDLG’s Izzy Ross reports - communities that depend on the Area M fishery aren’t happy either; and the annual Link Up concert brings students and adult musicians together, and they will be performing Friday in Kenai and Saturday in Homer.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
See stories by Corinne Smith