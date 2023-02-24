Friday Evening 02/24/23

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Port Graham at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center; two community members — Samantha Cunningham and Thea Person — will be honored with this year’s Lifelong Learners Award by the Friends of the Homer Public Library this weekend; and in April, the state Division of Public Assistance will begin the year-long process of reviewing every Medicaid recipient in the state.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

