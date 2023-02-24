© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 02/24/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of Port Graham at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center; two community members — Samantha Cunningham and Thea Person — will be honored with this year’s Lifelong Learners Award by the Friends of the Homer Public Library this weekend; and in April, the state Division of Public Assistance will begin the year-long process of reviewing every Medicaid recipient in the state.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney