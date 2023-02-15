Wednesday Evening 02/15/23

As of the last update, candidate Peter Micciche was leading with a majority of votes in the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor; the Alaska Department of Public Safety is sharing its new body-worn camera policy with the public and hopes to distribute body cameras to officers statewide by the end of the year; and a mandate that protects the Russian River watershed from mining has been extended another 20 years.

