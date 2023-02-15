© 2023 KBBI
Wednesday Evening 02/15/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
As of the last update, candidate Peter Micciche was leading with a majority of votes in the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor; the Alaska Department of Public Safety is sharing its new body-worn camera policy with the public and hopes to distribute body cameras to officers statewide by the end of the year; and a mandate that protects the Russian River watershed from mining has been extended another 20 years.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

