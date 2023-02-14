Tuesday Evening 02/14/23

Today is Brother Asaiah Bates Day in Homer. The day marks an opportunity to celebrate the philosophy of the longtime Homerite, city council member and preacher of respect and tolerance who died 23 years ago; oil and gas producer Hilcorp applied earlier this month to drill three new natural gas production wells in Ninilchik, citing the discovery of new gas reserves; and it's Election Day!

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

