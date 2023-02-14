© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast Podcast Logo_2023.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 02/14/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Today is Brother Asaiah Bates Day in Homer. The day marks an opportunity to celebrate the philosophy of the longtime Homerite, city council member and preacher of respect and tolerance who died 23 years ago; oil and gas producer Hilcorp applied earlier this month to drill three new natural gas production wells in Ninilchik, citing the discovery of new gas reserves; and it's Election Day!

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney