KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 02/08/23

By Simon Lopez
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Weeks into his first legislative session, Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is leading an informal caucus of first-time representatives in the Alaska State House; a local organization is on a mission to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula public school; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet spent the first two weeks of the season tied up at the docks, awaiting better prices from local seafood processors and after a highly anticipated opener just over a week ago, the season is nearly over.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

