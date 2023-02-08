Wednesday Morning 02/08/23

Weeks into his first legislative session, Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is leading an informal caucus of first-time representatives in the Alaska State House; a local organization is on a mission to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula public school; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet spent the first two weeks of the season tied up at the docks, awaiting better prices from local seafood processors and after a highly anticipated opener just over a week ago, the season is nearly over.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .