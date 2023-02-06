© 2023 KBBI
Monday Evening 02/06/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Alaska SeaLife Center admitted a northern fur seal pup to its rehabilitation facility last week; a bus station in Ninilchik has the potential to become a small Native reservation — but the state of Alaska is pushing back; Alaskans have been pursuing healthier lifestyles by many measures, but disturbing trends of violence and suicide continue to plague the population, according to status reports released by the Alaska Department of Health.

