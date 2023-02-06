Monday Evening 02/06/23

The Alaska SeaLife Center admitted a northern fur seal pup to its rehabilitation facility last week; a bus station in Ninilchik has the potential to become a small Native reservation — but the state of Alaska is pushing back; Alaskans have been pursuing healthier lifestyles by many measures, but disturbing trends of violence and suicide continue to plague the population, according to status reports released by the Alaska Department of Health.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

