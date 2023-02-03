© 2023 KBBI
Friday Evening 02/03/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
While statewide trends show increased precipitation over the past 50 years, a recent report offers insights into the distinct changes Homer and Seldovia may face; the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has upheld the district’s decision to fire Matt Fischer, a Soldotna physical education teacher who was let go in December following a years-long insurance dispute; and it's First Friday in Homer!

