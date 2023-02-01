© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 02/01/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
A cornerstone of the Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work; and early voting started Monday for this month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
