Wednesday Evening 02/01/23

A cornerstone of the Peninsula arts community has passed. Lance Petersen, founding member and artistic director of Pier One Theatre, career educator at Homer High School and Kenai Peninsula College and founding member of the KBBI Board of directors died on Thursday, leaving scores of Alaskans who already carry on his work; and early voting started Monday for this month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.

