KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 1/25/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM AKST
A nationwide outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza is disrupting Alaska’s supply of eggs, but the disease’s impacts stretch far beyond the grocery store; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has denied a request to close crucial habitat for red king crab to commercial fishing; and the Kenai Peninsula’s energy co-operative is now looking for candidates to fill three open seats on its board of directors.

Hope McKenney
