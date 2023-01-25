Wednesday Evening 1/25/23

A nationwide outbreak of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza is disrupting Alaska’s supply of eggs, but the disease’s impacts stretch far beyond the grocery store; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has denied a request to close crucial habitat for red king crab to commercial fishing; and the Kenai Peninsula’s energy co-operative is now looking for candidates to fill three open seats on its board of directors.

