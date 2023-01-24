© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 1/24/23

By Simon Lopez
Published January 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM AKST
Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer; a former south peninsula firefighter sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough after she was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment she experienced from a supervisor; and a collection of 50-year-old audio recordings from the Aleutians have been digitized and are now available online.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
