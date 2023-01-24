Tuesday Morning 1/24/23

Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer; a former south peninsula firefighter sued the Kenai Peninsula Borough after she was fired for speaking out about sexual harassment she experienced from a supervisor; and a collection of 50-year-old audio recordings from the Aleutians have been digitized and are now available online.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation .