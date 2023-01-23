© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 1/23/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Two Homerites are joining an expedition to Mount Everest in April as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of ovarian cancer; and a Soldotna physical education teacher was fired last month, seven years after he was injured in a car accident that launched a complicated insurance contract dispute with the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District.

