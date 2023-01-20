Friday Evening 1/20/23

In the last two weeks alone, the Kenai Peninsula saw 21 moose killed; a natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet; and since an avalanche derailed a freight train early Tuesday morning, the Alaska Railroad said it has successfully righted most of the train and will soon start repairs on the tracks, according to an update Thursday.

