Wednesday Evening 1/18/23

Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages; the City of Soldotna has started reviewing the policies for its park, following an outcry over a Pride month performance in Soldotna Creek Park last summer; and KBBI's Annual Board of Directors Meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. live on-air.

