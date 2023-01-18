© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 1/18/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Several construction projects are ongoing or due to begin on the Kenai Peninsula in 2023, with others in early planning stages; the City of Soldotna has started reviewing the policies for its park, following an outcry over a Pride month performance in Soldotna Creek Park last summer; and KBBI's Annual Board of Directors Meeting will take place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. live on-air.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney