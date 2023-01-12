Thursday Evening 1/12/23

South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot CNA training program Monday to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula; three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula; and Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat, left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman.

