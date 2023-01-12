© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 1/12/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot CNA training program Monday to combat the Certified Nursing Assistant shortage on the lower Kenai Peninsula; three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula; and Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file to fill the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s Nikiski seat, left vacant by Republican State Sen. Elect Jesse Bjorkman.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney