KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/10/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
South Peninsula Hospital is closing its COVID-19 testing site this Friday after nearly three years of providing services; as the clock ticked down on 2022, the federal government rushed to hold a controversial oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, auctioning off nearly one million acres of federal offshore leases; and a semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing last week, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

