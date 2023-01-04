© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 1/4/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

At a time when many Ukrainians were leaving the country last spring, Homer resident Lucas Wilcox was on his way in, on a train traveling from Poland to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv; last month was the wettest December on record in Anchorage; and applications are open for the 2023 Alaska Youth for Environmental Action Civics & Conservation Summit.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
