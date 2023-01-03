© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/3/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Officials have arrested a Seward man after he allegedly drove his car, carrying three children, into the Seward boat harbor; after months of back and forth over a high-profile oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, just one company placed bids; and a young climate activist born and raised in Ketchikan was one of two Alaskans named to Forbes’ 2022 “30 Under 30” list.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
