Thursday Evening 12/29/22

Forty-year-old Homer resident Tela O’Donnell Bacher has dedicated the majority of her life to advocating for the sport of women’s wrestling, and the Olympian and coach of the Homer High School girls wrestling team wants to talk about it. She is presenting a TED talk tonight at 6 p.m. at Grace Ridge Brewery; and current Finance Director Terry Eubank inked a contract with the City of Kenai last week.

