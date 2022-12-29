© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 12/29/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
Forty-year-old Homer resident Tela O’Donnell Bacher has dedicated the majority of her life to advocating for the sport of women’s wrestling, and the Olympian and coach of the Homer High School girls wrestling team wants to talk about it. She is presenting a TED talk tonight at 6 p.m. at Grace Ridge Brewery; and current Finance Director Terry Eubank inked a contract with the City of Kenai last week.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
