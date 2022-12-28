© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 12/28/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle; certified nursing assistants are in short supply in Alaska, and the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is one of 17 hospitals in the state trying a new program to pay potential candidates as they train and hire new employees to fill the gap; and it’s been nearly three years since the deadly sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose near Sutwik Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. Now, pieces of the ship have started washing ashore, bringing closure to some family members of the crew members lost.

