Wednesday Evening 12/28/22

The sale of Alaska’s largest natural gas utility has cleared its final regulatory hurdle; certified nursing assistants are in short supply in Alaska, and the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is one of 17 hospitals in the state trying a new program to pay potential candidates as they train and hire new employees to fill the gap; and it’s been nearly three years since the deadly sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose near Sutwik Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. Now, pieces of the ship have started washing ashore, bringing closure to some family members of the crew members lost.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty .

