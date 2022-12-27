© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 12/27/22

By Simon Lopez
Published December 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Beaches in Clam Gulch and Ninilchik, once known for their abundance of clams, will be closed to clammers for the ninth year in a row next summer; and environmental groups are suing the federal government over this week’s federal lease sale in Cook Inlet, alleging the environmental analysis on the sale was incomplete and did not consider less harmful alternatives.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez