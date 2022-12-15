© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 12/15/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM AKST
A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week; seventeen miles of roadway out of Soldotna will be resurfaced this coming summer; a highly contagious form of avian influenza was found in a Kodiak brown bear cub; and a geothermal energy project in Unalaska is taking another step forward in development.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
