Thursday Evening 12/15/22

A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week; seventeen miles of roadway out of Soldotna will be resurfaced this coming summer; a highly contagious form of avian influenza was found in a Kodiak brown bear cub; and a geothermal energy project in Unalaska is taking another step forward in development.

