Wednesday Evening 12/14/22

A recognizable figure directed Homer’s beloved Nutcracker production this year; for the first time, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding an Indigenous language film fest in February — part of a greater push to highlight Indigenous languages in the district; and the State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government.

