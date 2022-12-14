© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 12/14/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
A recognizable figure directed Homer’s beloved Nutcracker production this year; for the first time, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding an Indigenous language film fest in February — part of a greater push to highlight Indigenous languages in the district; and the State of Alaska is auctioning off oil and gas leases for 2.8 million acres in the Cook Inlet area this month — just ahead of another lease sale from the federal government.

