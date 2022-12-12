© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 12/12/22

By Hope McKenney
Published December 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
The statewide advisory board to the Alaska Marine Highway System voted December 2 to spend more in 2024, but labor shortages could hamstring the effort to improve service after years of cost-cutting; and for the third year in a row, a group of Alaska producers with peninsula roots have put together a compilation of original holiday music to benefit women’s shelters across the state.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
