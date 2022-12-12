Monday Evening 12/12/22

The statewide advisory board to the Alaska Marine Highway System voted December 2 to spend more in 2024, but labor shortages could hamstring the effort to improve service after years of cost-cutting; and for the third year in a row, a group of Alaska producers with peninsula roots have put together a compilation of original holiday music to benefit women’s shelters across the state.

