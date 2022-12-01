© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 12/01/22

Published December 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
Wednesday was the last day for candidates to file for the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, to fill out the remainder of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second term; the people behind National Heritage Areas face constant uncertainty as they wait on reauthorization from congress every 15 years; and the Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
