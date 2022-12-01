Thursday Evening 12/01/22

Wednesday was the last day for candidates to file for the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, to fill out the remainder of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second term; the people behind National Heritage Areas face constant uncertainty as they wait on reauthorization from congress every 15 years; and the Board of Fisheries has voted to delay a decision on how to manage the struggling Nushagak king salmon run.

