KBBI Newscast

Thursday 11/10/22

Published November 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKST
The families of the victims of a 2020 midair crash over Soldotna have reached a settlement, according to one of the family’s lawyers, putting to rest a set of several lawsuits over the accident that killed then-Republican Rep. Gary Knopp and six others; and unofficial results show Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes holding on to her seat in the race for state House District 5, representing all of Kodiak Island, Cordova, and Seward.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
