Friday Evening 10-28-22

For the first time, kindergarten and first-grade students in Anchor Point are learning how to play the violin at school, thanks to the nonprofit Homer OPUS; Bethel youth are going to the polls this week, as part of a city-wide effort to raise community-minded citizens; and Saturday is the last day voters can apply for a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

