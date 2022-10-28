© 2022 KBBI
Friday Evening 10-28-22

Published October 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
For the first time, kindergarten and first-grade students in Anchor Point are learning how to play the violin at school, thanks to the nonprofit Homer OPUS; Bethel youth are going to the polls this week, as part of a city-wide effort to raise community-minded citizens; and Saturday is the last day voters can apply for a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

