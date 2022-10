A Homer local has been named Historian of the Year by the Alaska Historical Society. Tom Kizzia is a journalist and author who came to the Kenai Peninsula nearly five decades ago; the Rotary Health Fair is returning to Homer for its 39th year next month after a two-year hiatus; and a winter weather advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

