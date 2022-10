A pair of peaks in Chugach State Park are getting a name change, following a two-year push from a Palmer resident and with help from a Dena’ina elder; and Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man charged with shooting at and setting fire to a Funny River home in a dispute its occupants say might’ve started over firewood.

