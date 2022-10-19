Wednesday Evening 10-19-22

The vessel that will eventually replace the aging state ferry Tustemena is likely to be a battery-powered diesel-electric hybrid; and when Homer-based artist Abigail Kokai was unable to visit friends and family, she decided to create her own. The idea led to a sprawling universe involving larger-than-life inflatable and plush characters in colorful muppet-form.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

