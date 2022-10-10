© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 10-10-22

Published October 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Juneau-based Tlingit artist Arias Hoyle — known as Air Jazz — released a music video Friday featuring students from Nanwalek – a predominantly Alutiiq village on the southern tip of the Kenai Peninsula that is only accessible by air and water; and winter trapping season is starting up again next month, and a group of Cooper Landing residents that have long wanted to make trails safer for their dogs are still working to create regulations on trapping in recreational areas.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
