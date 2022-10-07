Friday Morning 10-7-22

In the community of Nikolaevsk, mounting concerns and fluctuating enrollment have pushed a group of parents and community members to request that the town’s public school be dissolved and replaced by a charter school by the start of the next academic year; and the reopening of the fishery this summer was just a temporary fix, and once again, UCIDA and the feds are at odds over what comes next.

