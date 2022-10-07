© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 10-7-22

Published October 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Federal fisheries managers say they’ve started work on a new management plan for the Cook Inlet salmon fishery, months after a court said their plan to completely close the fishery was unjust; tribes in Alaska are getting more federal funding to fight opioid misuse in their communities — including on the Kenai Peninsula; and Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, and journalists around the state are highlighting language revitalization and other decolonization efforts throughout Alaska.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
