Thursday Evening 10-6-22

In the community of Nikolaevsk, mounting concerns and fluctuating enrollment have pushed a group of parents and community members to request that the town’s public school be dissolved and replaced by a charter school by the start of the next academic year; candidates for the Alaska governor’s race will meet for a debate at Lands End Resort in Homer tonight; and KBBI’s annual membership drive kicks off Friday.

