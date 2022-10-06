© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 10-6-22

Published October 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
In the community of Nikolaevsk, mounting concerns and fluctuating enrollment have pushed a group of parents and community members to request that the town’s public school be dissolved and replaced by a charter school by the start of the next academic year; candidates for the Alaska governor’s race will meet for a debate at Lands End Resort in Homer tonight; and KBBI’s annual membership drive kicks off Friday.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
