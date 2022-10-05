Wednesday Evening 10-5-22

Hundreds on the southern Kenai Peninsula showed up to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for new city council and borough representatives, on top of a slate of ballot propositions; employment in Alaska’s oil and gas sector is still lagging in 2022, according to an October report from the Alaska Department of Labor; and candidates for the Alaska governor’s race will meet for a debate at Lands End Resort in Homer this Thursday.

