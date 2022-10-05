© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 10-5-22

Published October 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Hundreds on the southern Kenai Peninsula showed up to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes for new city council and borough representatives, on top of a slate of ballot propositions; employment in Alaska’s oil and gas sector is still lagging in 2022, according to an October report from the Alaska Department of Labor; and candidates for the Alaska governor’s race will meet for a debate at Lands End Resort in Homer this Thursday.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
