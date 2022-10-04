© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 10-4-22

Published October 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Today is Election Day and Kenai Peninsula Borough voters will choose new city council, borough and school board representatives, on top of a slate of borough and city-wide propositions; a Homer-area school was under a soft lockdown Tuesday, following the threat of a school shooting, according to the Homer Police Department; and Seldovia is set to get a Village Public Safety Officer — doubling its current law enforcement team of one.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
