Monday Morning 10-3-22

The highly anticipated annual celebration of Katmai National Park’s most rotund bears kicks off this week. Fat Bear Week returns Wednesday with a tournament to decide the Katmai brown bear that best exemplifies “fatness.” The competition began in 2014, and has grown to be a national phenomenon; and Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

