© 2022 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 10-3-22

Published October 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The highly anticipated annual celebration of Katmai National Park’s most rotund bears kicks off this week. Fat Bear Week returns Wednesday with a tournament to decide the Katmai brown bear that best exemplifies “fatness.” The competition began in 2014, and has grown to be a national phenomenon; and Southcentral’s rainy summer means more hydroelectric power for Homer Electric Association and other utilities on Alaska’s Railbelt.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez