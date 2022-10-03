© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 10-3-22

Published October 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The highly anticipated annual celebration of Katmai National Park’s most rotund bears kicks off this week; half of the first language speakers of Kodiak Alutiiq died between 2020 and 2022, but that’s not stopping new speakers from learning the language and passing along a distinct culture and worldview to the next generations; and eight candidates in the running to be Alaska’s next governor, senator and U.S. House representative will be in Kodiak early this week for this year’s fisheries debates.

