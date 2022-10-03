Monday Evening 10-3-22

The highly anticipated annual celebration of Katmai National Park’s most rotund bears kicks off this week; half of the first language speakers of Kodiak Alutiiq died between 2020 and 2022, but that’s not stopping new speakers from learning the language and passing along a distinct culture and worldview to the next generations; and eight candidates in the running to be Alaska’s next governor, senator and U.S. House representative will be in Kodiak early this week for this year’s fisheries debates.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

