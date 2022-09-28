Wednesday Evening 9-28-22

One of the goals the City of Homer and organizers of a non-motorized transportation symposium hope to achieve Saturday is brainstorming safe ADA-compliant walking and biking trails; the Alaska Army National Guard wants to know whether its armory building in Kenai should be deemed “historically significant” — a designation that would insure any work on the facility moving forward fits the historical character of the building; and Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander is leaving the City of Kenai next year after six years on the job.

