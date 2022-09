A Kenai grand jury indicted Kirby Calderwood Wednesday in the 2019 killing of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, of Homer; and South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro says the Bartlett street COVID clinic has already run out of the Bivalent Booster doses from Moderna.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.