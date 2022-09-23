Friday Evening 9-23-22

The Forest Service is planning to build a slate of new recreation cabins in high-demand areas of the Chugach and Tongass national forests, the service announced Friday; and the Sacred Acre electronic dance music festival was held earlier this month at the Kenai Peninsula fairgrounds in Ninilchik. According to the organizers, it was the first festival of its kind in the state.

